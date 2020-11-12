Lubbock- Jerry Dale Flemins 69, of Lubbock passed away on November 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born August 10, 1951 to Bob and Pauline Bishop Flemins in Crosbyton, Texas. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Normala Gilbreath, on June 4, 1992 in Amarillo, Texas. Always quick with a joke, Jerry could fill a room with his laughter. Story-telling was his favorite past-time and consequently he was a master of his craft.
Jerry was the epitome of gentle kindness and loving patience, and those that knew him were all the more blessed for it. He loved his family, and his Heavenly Father.
Jerry is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and sister.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Normala Flemins of Lubbock, one sister; Carol Lytle of Macon, GA, one daughter; Kelsey McGee and husband Randy of Idalou, two sons; Wheeler Osborne and wife Shauna of Lubbock, and Miles Flemins of Roswell, NM. Jerry also leaves behind his grandchildren; Tripp, Barrett, Brock, Morgan, and Anson whom he very dearly loved.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Lubbock for the loving care they gave to Jerry. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Lubbock.
Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com