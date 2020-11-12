1/1
Jerry Dale Flemins
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jerry Dale Flemins 69, of Lubbock passed away on November 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born August 10, 1951 to Bob and Pauline Bishop Flemins in Crosbyton, Texas. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Normala Gilbreath, on June 4, 1992 in Amarillo, Texas. Always quick with a joke, Jerry could fill a room with his laughter. Story-telling was his favorite past-time and consequently he was a master of his craft.

Jerry was the epitome of gentle kindness and loving patience, and those that knew him were all the more blessed for it. He loved his family, and his Heavenly Father.

Jerry is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and sister.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Normala Flemins of Lubbock, one sister; Carol Lytle of Macon, GA, one daughter; Kelsey McGee and husband Randy of Idalou, two sons; Wheeler Osborne and wife Shauna of Lubbock, and Miles Flemins of Roswell, NM. Jerry also leaves behind his grandchildren; Tripp, Barrett, Brock, Morgan, and Anson whom he very dearly loved.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Lubbock for the loving care they gave to Jerry. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Lubbock.

Arrangements are under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home - Ralls
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved