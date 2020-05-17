|
Burnet- Jerry Dale Moore, 79, of Burnet formerly of Lubbock passed away on May 9, 2020.
Jerry was born on October 26, 1940 in Paris, Texas the youngest child of the late N.H. and Genevieve (Mazy) Moore. His family moved to Lubbock where he grew up and attended school. He and his mother were members of First Baptist Church in Lubbock for many years. He worked in the maintenance department at Texas Tech University until he retired. He moved to Abilene in 2002 and then in 2013 he relocated to Burnet, TX to be close to his sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June Ellis; and brother-in-law Ted Armstrong.
He is survived by his siblings, Ann Armstrong of Marble Falls, Charles Moore and his wife, Juanita of Dallas, and Joyce Nelson and her husband A.J. of Fayetteville, GA; a host of loving nieces, and nephews.
A private burial will take place at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories where he will be laid to rest with his mother. The family will gather at a later date for a memorial service to celebrate his life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020