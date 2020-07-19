Lubbock- Jerry Don Speer beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and esteemed friend - passed away on March 24, 2020 at his home in Lubbock. His death at 68 from a heart attack was sudden and unexpected.



Born November 1, 1951 in Lubbock, Texas, Jerry was raised on the family farm in the New Deal community and attended schools there. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a life-sciences major. He applied that scientific mindset to all his pursuits in agriculture, manufacturing parts supply, commercial food service, and heath care engineering. To every setting in which he was called to work, Jerry contributed leadership by example: integrity, intense effort, meticulous record-keeping, and a quest for efficiency.



Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, of the home, and from Abernathy their son Matthew and daughter-in-law Cassie, and grandchildren Beth, Evan, and Hallie. Left also to mourn are Jerry's father Brooks Speer of Lubbock., brother James of Houston, and sister Judy of Austin. He will be missed by friends, co-workers, and associates who will not forget his sense of humor, his readiness to lend a hand, and his abiding regard for church and country.



A memorial service will be held at 1:30 on July 24th at Southcrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store