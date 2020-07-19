1/1
Jerry Don Speer
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jerry Don Speer beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and esteemed friend - passed away on March 24, 2020 at his home in Lubbock. His death at 68 from a heart attack was sudden and unexpected.

Born November 1, 1951 in Lubbock, Texas, Jerry was raised on the family farm in the New Deal community and attended schools there. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a life-sciences major. He applied that scientific mindset to all his pursuits in agriculture, manufacturing parts supply, commercial food service, and heath care engineering. To every setting in which he was called to work, Jerry contributed leadership by example: integrity, intense effort, meticulous record-keeping, and a quest for efficiency.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 44 years, of the home, and from Abernathy their son Matthew and daughter-in-law Cassie, and grandchildren Beth, Evan, and Hallie. Left also to mourn are Jerry's father Brooks Speer of Lubbock., brother James of Houston, and sister Judy of Austin. He will be missed by friends, co-workers, and associates who will not forget his sense of humor, his readiness to lend a hand, and his abiding regard for church and country.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 on July 24th at Southcrest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved