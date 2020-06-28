Lubbock- He was born January 7 1935 to Johnnie Dobbs and Ozella Banks Jenkins. He married the love of his life Barbara Jackson in 1956 and they were married for 53 years before her death in 2009. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He was a mechanic in Lubbock and worked for various shops and dealerships. He drag raced a modified MG-TD in the 50s and 60s and he was a charter member of the Nifty Fifties Car Club. Jerry also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by a brother Larry Dobbs. He is survived by a son Sammy Dobbs, a sister Carla Ayers of Smyer, a granddaughter Destiny Everett, grandson Hunter Gustafson-Dobbs and a great granddaughter Courney Gustafson.



