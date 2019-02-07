Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Jerry Eastham, 82, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his graveside at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please celebrate the life of Jerry by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.



Jerry passed away February 3, 2019. He was born July 25, 1936 in Wichita Falls, TX to Jay and Jayne Eastham. He graduated from Wichita Falls High School. Jerry married Barbara Joyce Tucker on August 15, 1958 in Wichita Falls. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 until 1963. They made their home in Lubbock in 1961. Jerry operated Hickory Inn in the Monterey Shopping Center for many years. He and his wife, Barbara opened J and J Barbeque on Texas Ave. Open Monday through Friday from 11 am until We Run Out.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brandon Eastham in 2004.



Loved ones include wife Barbara Eastham; son Bryan Eastham and wife, Norma, of Houston; grandchildren Jeremy and Kristopher Eastham; brother, Joe Eastham of Aransas Pass, Texas; sisters, Janice Hoelscher of Blountville, Tennessee and Melissa Summers of Houston; special family friend, Brian McPeak; numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials are suggested or Hospice of the South Plains.



Jerry was famous for his barbeque, his chili (only available from the Fair Week through the winter months). If you served on a jury in Lubbock County, the Barbeque at J and J was your silver lining.









Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019