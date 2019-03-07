Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coker Funeral Home Inc
152 State Highway 148
Jacksboro, TX 76458
(940) 567-3778
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Staley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Edward "Bullwhip" Staley


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Edward "Bullwhip" Staley Obituary
Jacksboro- Jerry Staley was born July 8,1939 in Jack County,Texas to Will Edgar and Ruthie Mae (Spradling) Staley. He worked as a truck driver. He passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Jacksboro, Texas at the age of 79 years old.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, J.C. Beesinger; brother, Royce Staley.

He is survived today his children, Kay Staley; Star Kinder and husband Kenny; Jerry Ricks; Shelly Armstrong; Cindy Beesinger; sister, Mae Henderson; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of friends and extended family.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Thursday March 7,2019 at Christian Missions in Jacksboro, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now