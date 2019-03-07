|
|
Jacksboro- Jerry Staley was born July 8,1939 in Jack County,Texas to Will Edgar and Ruthie Mae (Spradling) Staley. He worked as a truck driver. He passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in Jacksboro, Texas at the age of 79 years old.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, J.C. Beesinger; brother, Royce Staley.
He is survived today his children, Kay Staley; Star Kinder and husband Kenny; Jerry Ricks; Shelly Armstrong; Cindy Beesinger; sister, Mae Henderson; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be held 11 am Thursday March 7,2019 at Christian Missions in Jacksboro, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019