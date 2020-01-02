Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Lubbocki- Jerry "Papa" Hector passed away on December 30, 2019. We will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 7 to 9 pm on today, January 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 81 years at 11 am on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Jerry Hector was born on January 15, 1938 in Houston, TX. Jerry married the love of his life, Patsy McCullough on May 28, 1960, in Lubbock, Texas.

Survivors include his two sons, Gerald Dwayne (Kimberly) Hector, Max James (Teresa) Hector; grandchildren, Travis Hector, Morgan (Trevor) Ercanbrack, Shelbey (Tyler) Houck, Paige Hector; great-grandchildren, Emery Scarlett Hector, Lawson Colt Hector; and a sister, Linda Chase.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Holly Hollingsworth and Willie Mae Lyons; and his beloved wife, Patsy "Mimi" Hector.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
