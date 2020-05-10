|
Lubbock- Jerry was called home on February 25th, 2020. Its with a heavy heart that I even have to write this. He deserves so much more than a small place in the paper or on a website.He owned several businesses from wrecking yards to bars and many others over the years. His pride and joy was Western Truck Parts. He raced go carts and owed and raced sprint cars; his last being "Dueces Wild". His greatest love was hunting elk in Colorado and he was also a hunting guide. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 61 years, LaVerne V. Jones, and a daughter Jacque Jones. He is survived by a son, Tony Jones and two daughters Belinda J Smith and Tami J Gunset along with a lot of grandkids. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Services for Jerry are pending at this time
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020