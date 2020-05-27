|
|
Lubbock- Jerry Lee Haley, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on May 24, 2020 at the Castro County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dimmitt, Texas. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in January 2019 and colorectal cancer in April 2019. He had radiation and chemotherapy June-July. He was admitted into Spring Oaks Nursing Home in Lampasas, Tx, in Aug. Jerry was moved to Castro County Nursing Home in April 2020 to be near his family.
A graveside burial will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ropesville Cemetery in Ropesville, Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Jerry was born April 19, 1942, in Princeton, Indiana to Ted and Virginia (Rubottom) Haley. As a child, living in Illinois, he enjoyed hunting game in the woods. The family moved to Colorado City, Texas in 1956. When he was a high school student, Jerry excelled in academics and loved playing basketball. In the evenings he worked at a movie theater into the wee hours of the morning. While he ran the films, he would study and watch the movies; he was quite a multitasker. Jerry graduated from Colorado City High in 1960. From there he went to Lubbock Christian College on a basketball scholarship. At registration in Moody Auditorium, he laid eyes on Sandra Bain of Ropesville, Texas. She was working the Chapel seat assignment table, and for him, it was love at first sight. After two weeks of dating, he proposed to her and she accepted! Jerry and Sandra were married on May 26, 1962 and have been married two days shy of 58 years. He attended Texas Tech from 1962-1964. During the summer months of college, he worked for Sun Oil Company. Upon moving to Richardson, Tx Jerry worked for Core laboratories in Dallas, Tx, 1973/1974; ARCO in Plano, Tx May 1974 until he retired as an engineer in December of 1991. While in Richardson, he graduated from University of Texas at Arlington in 1969, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, and a minor degree in Mathematics. During the 60's Jerry served in the Air Force Reserves for six years.
Jerry was a believer in God/Jesus Christ and is associated with the Church of Christ.
Jerry and Sandra lived in Richardson, Tx for 25 years, where they raised their only child, Ladana. They later moved to Lampasas, Tx living there for 30 years, raising Boer goats.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Lubbock; daughter, Ladana Moore Bingham and husband Danny of Lubbock; grandchildren, Meagan Jones and husband Van of Lubbock; Jeri Brynn Perry of Sundown; and great grandchildren, Brody Jones and Willow Perry and a younger brother; Doyle Haley and wife Donna of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son-in-law, Monte B Moore of Ropesville.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Home for Children in Cherokee, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020