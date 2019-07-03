Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Jerry "Coach" MacCourtney


1935 - 2019
Jerry "Coach" MacCourtney Obituary
Lubbock- Jerry Mac Courtney was born on July 28, 1935 in Groveton, Texas. Jerry passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 83 years at 2:00 pm on July 17, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Jerry's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Survivors include his wife Judy; three children; nine grandchildren; as well as other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lela Courtney; brother, James Courtney; and daughter, Julie Courtney Castillo.

The family requests in lieu of flowers or gifts that a donation be made to in Jerry's memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019
