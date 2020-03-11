|
|
Lubbock- Jerry O. Manly passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Jerry O. Manly was born on October 19, 1939 to Henry and Marie Henyan Manly in Lubbock, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army in the late 1950's and was stationed in Wildflecken Germany. Jerry married the love of his life, Sherry, on March 1, 1974 in Alamogordo, New Mexico and they spent 46 beautiful years together. He worked for Furr's Cafeteria for 15 years driving long haul before becoming an owner-operator for Robert Heath Trucking, where he retired in 2008. Jerry was a loving husband, father and friend. He cherished boating, skiing, fishing and playing golf with all his buddies on the weekends. Jerry was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan and never missed a game. He went to many games with family and friends. Jerry was very loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Manly; two sons, Todd Manly and Dean Manly; daughter, Tonya Manly; and granddaughter, Shelby Marie Has.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Orb Manly, mother, Marie Manly, sisters, Joy McCombs and Vivian Edge and brother, Jimmy Manly.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020