Lubbock- Jerry McKibben passed away on May 19, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 78 years at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jerry McKibben 's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Jerry Wayne McKibben was born November 16, 1940 and raised in the T-Bar community of Lynn County, TX. He raised four children with Mary Beth McKibben before retiring from farming after twenty-six years and then from Lyntegar Electric after fifteen years. He married Connie Evans McKibben on March 13, 2004. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. He loved the Bible, gardening, tinkering around his shop, and charming his grands.



Survivors include by his wife Connie and children Tammie and David Quisenberry, Jerri Beth Dunlap, Johnny Wayne and Donna McKibben, Lena and Rick Cloe, Lisa and Joe Huddleston, Darla and Rob Beckham, Kelly McKibben, 33 grandchildren and, 38 great-grandchildren.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Francis St. Patrick and Lottie Evelena McKibben, fourteen siblings, son-in-law Carl Wayne Dunlap, and grandson Johnathon Dewayne McKibben. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019