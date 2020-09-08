1/1
Jerry McLean
1937 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Jerry McLean will celebrate his life of 82 years at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Jerry was born on November 19, 1937, to Dovie and Lewis McLean in Wills Point, Texas. They moved to Lubbock when Jerry was five years old. He attended Chris Harwell Elementary and Lubbock High School. Jerry met the love of his life, Bobbie Stallings, on a blind date in 1957. Shortly after, they got married on April 11, 1958. Jerry started his own business, McLean Roof Deck Company, in 1978, specializing in commercial gypsum roof decks. He owned and operated his successful business until he retired in 2003. Jerry was a member of the Board of Directors at Liberty State Bank and Hillcrest Country Club in Lubbock. He was a devoted family man, loving husband and father, and a hard worker. Jerry enjoyed their annual trips to Laughlin, Nevada, with his wife and their dear friends. He also loved hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Jerry and Bobbie have three beautiful children, daughter Brenda Williams, daughter Karen Creekmore, and son Monte McLean. They were all born and raised in Lubbock, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Dovie, and his brother, who he loved dearly, Loren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bobbie; his sister Beverly of Plano, Texas; his sister Linda of King George, Virginia; his son Monte and his wife Misty McLean of New Braunfels, Texas; daughters Brenda Williams and Karen Creekmore of Lubbock, Texas; 8 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The family of Jerry McLean, instead of flowers, has designated Meals on Wheels Lubbock, 2304 34th St, Lubbock, Texas, 79411, https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/donate-info/ for memorial contributions donated in his memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
