|
|
DENVER CITY- Funeral Services for Jerry Patterson, 81, of Denver City will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the First Baptist Church with Kyle Streun officiating. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
Jerry passed away on January 18, 2020 in Denver City, Texas.
He was born February 27, 1938, in Gilpin, Texas to Henry and Nora Beatrice Harrison Patterson. He married Jean Williams in 1990 in Plains, Texas. Jerry worked for Arco as a production foreman and retired after twenty years, he was also a member of the First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jean Patterson of the home; a daughter Shelly Welcher of Denver City; three step children Leslie Holt and her husband Dean of Arlington, Shannon Patton and his wife Tonya of Lubbock, Kevin Patton and his wife Debra of Haslett along with seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, Tn 38105-9959.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel, Denver City Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020