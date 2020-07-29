Lubbock- November 5, 1935 - July 22, 2020



Jerry who was affectionately known as Poppy, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior after a lengthy battle with frontal lobal dementia on July 22, 2020. We count it all joy that he was at home surrounded by the love of his life, his children and a lot of his grands and greats as he passed.



Jerry was born in Hart, Texas on November 5th,1935 to Monroe and Lily Phillips. He had a twin sister, Jane; 3 brothers; Bill, Dean and Monte and an older sister Kathleen. He went on to play basketball as a Pioneer at Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas.



He took his first coaching job in Kress, Texas. There he met the love of his life, Shara Burk. He was coaching Shara's sister, DeeAnn who decided along with her friends that they would make a good match. After the successful matchmaking, they married March 5, 1960 in Manhattan, Kansas while Jerry served in the Army. Jerry and Shara returned to Kress where they had 4 children, Keila (Marc Fisher), Lance (Lisa Farmer), Mitzie (Todd James) and Jill ( Kevin Leach). Jerry went on to coach at Petersburg and Sonora. In Sonora, the family had great fun cheering the Broncos on to 4 state football championship games and seeing Jerry coach in the Texas High School Football All Star Game. Many lifelong friendships were formed there.



In 1973, Jerry left coaching to fulfill the call on his life to preach the gospel.He was passionate about bringing people into the kingdom of God and impacted thousands of lives He was hired as the youth pastor by his mentor, Morris Sheats, at Trinity Church in Lubbock, Texas where he was able to develop the first college ministry which grew exponentially to over 300 over a three year period. Many of those went on to be in the ministry.



He was the first pastor at Trinity Fellowship in Amarillo, Texas and served with Morris at Hillcrest Church in Dallas. He pastored Evangel Assembly in Asheboro, NC and New Life Fellowship in Hobbs, N.M. In later years, he helped to plant many churches across America.



His retirement years were spent cherishing his 16 grandchildren and 25 greats. Poppy and Mema have attended countless ballgames, track meets, cheer tryouts, dance recitals, high school and college graduations. It was his great joy to perform dozens of family weddings and baptize all of his grandchildren.



On Wednesday, he joined his beloved grandson, Jeremy and many other family members in heaven.



His passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but we also rejoice with him.



A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at Generation s church in Lubbock.



