Jerry Shirlene Harrison
1939 - 2020
Lubbock, Texas- Jerry Shirlene Harrison passed away on August 23, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 80. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Lakeview Cemetery in Floyd County, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Jerry was born in Snyder, Texas to Frank and Velma Floyd on November 10, 1939. She attended Floydada High School where she was Drum Major for the high school band. She married Jerry Bob Harrison on June 8, 1957 in Cedar Hill and the family moved to Lubbock in 1960. They served as house parents at the Children's Home of Lubbock from 1967 to 1975. Jerry retired from Don Williams and Associates where she worked as an insurance agent. She was a member of the Green Lawn Church of Christ. Jerry Loved watching her grandchildren participate in various activities and visiting with friends at the mall. She had a heart for service and never met a stranger. She is survived by daughters Kay Shields (Tony) of Christoval, Marty Adcock (Brent) of Anton, and Amy Anderson (Luke) of Ropesville; six grandchildren, Danny McPherson (Courtney), Julie Patterson (Dustin), Kaci Cechan (Clint), Kyle Pikala (Stephanie), Drew Anderson and Maggie Anderson; seven great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kinsley McPherson, Parks and Payne Patterson, Brady and Graham Cechan and Lacey Vasquez; sister, Peggy (Bob) Cowan of Midland; brother, Don (Ruth) Floyd of Ackerly; sisters-in-law, Jaynette Harrison of Floydada and Iris Floyd of San Antonio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sisters, Nell Cox and Karen Osben; a brother, Wilbur Floyd; and, brothers-in-law, Billy Cox and Joe Max Harrison. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to Southwest Parkinson's Society, 3610 22nd Street, Suite 300, Lubbock, Texas 79401 in honor of her husband. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada
329 W. California
Floydada, TX 79235
(806) 983-2525
