Earth, Texas- Church service for Jerry W. Jones, age 74, of Earth, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Earth with Ronnie Hedges of Brownfield, Texas
and Mike Bryant of Earth officiating. Burial will be at Earth Memorial Cemetery. Jerry went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born August 28, 1944 in Amherst, Texas to Joel and Ruby (Chambers) Jones. He married Mary Penick in Munday, Texas on July 14, 1968.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Texas Tech University and was a farmer and rancher. Jerry was dedicated to his Lord, his family and his country. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren, his time with his coffee shop buddies, and traveling with his family. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James E. Jones; and one sister, Leola Spraberry.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary; his two sons, Kyle Jones and his wife, Debbie of Earth, Texas and Craig Jones and his wife, Michelle of Earth, Texas; his daughter, Dr. Michelle Pokorny and her husband, Mark of Plano, Texas; his sister, Mozelle Hedges and her husband, Arthur of Amherst, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Bowden and her husband, Jerry and Pat Penick; ten grandchildren; Jacob Bayouth, Joseph Bayouth, Karlee Jones, Katie Bayouth, Karson Jones, Lauren Bayouth, Rebekah Estrada, Devin Jones, Katy Jones, and Alexander Pokorny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church, 101 NE 1st Street, Earth, Texas, 79031 or the Earth Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 523, Earth, Texas, 79031. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019