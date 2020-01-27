|
Brownfield, Texas- Funeral Services for Jerry Wiley Bean, 81, of Brownfield, Texas will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Calvary Baptist Church under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield. Visitation will be Tuesday, 10 -11 A.M January 28, 2020 in the Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.
He passed away January 24, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. He was born May 7, 1938 in Rochester, Texas to the late Wiley and Maurine Bean.
He graduated from high school in Rochester, Texas and attended Ranger Jr. College. He played semi pro baseball for Delta Blues of Delta, Colorado.
Jerry met and married Edith Caldwell January 6, 1960. From this union were his sons Mike Bean and his wife Pam of Albany, Texas; Terry Bean and wife Shelly of Ballinger, Texas; David Bean and Cynthia of Seagraves, Texas, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Shawn Bean.
Jerry loved God, his family, watching his grandchildren play sports and his friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020