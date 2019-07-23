|
Seagraves- Jerry Xan Hamilton, 76, of Midland and formerly of Seagraves, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Midland.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a memorial service at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 301 SW 3rd Street, in Seminole. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday in the Gaines County Cemetery in Seagraves.
Jerry Xan was born on August 23, 1942 in Lubbock, Texas to Joe Columbus Hudson and Ruth Alexander Hudson. She was raised in Seagraves and graduated from Seagraves High School in 1960. She married Jimmie Lee Hamilton on July 24, 1959 in Seagraves, and they lived there most of their life. She had worked for the Carbon Black Plant and the Hospital in Seagraves. While living in Seagraves, she graduated from South Plains College and Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She taught 3rd Grade at Seagraves for many years and retired in 2000. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Andrews - Gaines County Retired Teacher's Association. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, scrapbooking, knitting, cross-stitching, watching Jeopardy, CSI, and Law Order. She loved to travel in New Mexico and Colorado and was a fan of Texas Tech University and the Dallas Cowboys. Being a teacher and married to a football coach, she loved being involved in the school and going to football games and being a "Coaches Wife". She will be remembered by being strong minded and willed, ornery, compassionate, generous, and fiercely protective of her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Seminole. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Doug Hamilton, and sister, Betty Townsend.
Jerry Xan is survived by her husband, "Coach" Jim Hamilton of Midland, daughter, Holly Kidd and husband, Ricky, of Andrews, brother and sister in laws, Dwight and Debbie Hamilton of Plano and Dewey and Diann Middleton of Ulysses, Kansas, 3 grandchildren, Regan Weaver and husband, Paul, of Odessa, Matthew Hamilton and girlfriend, Stefanie, of San Angelo, and Ryan Hamilton and wife, Morgan, of Wichita, Kansas, and 4 great grandchildren, Taylor Weaver, Kinley Weaver, Hudson Hamilton, and Landree Hamilton.
Memorials may be sent to the at or the First Presbyterian Church in Seminole.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019