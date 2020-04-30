|
Lubbock- J.B. Jesse "Whizzer" White, 99 1/2 years old of Lubbock, passed away April 27, 2020.
J.B. was born September 25 1920 in Saltillo, Texas He moved to Lubbock in 1929. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1937. Jesse was one of 125 student's athletes to try out for the Texas Tech Freshman basketball team He lettered on varsity the next three years and was the Captain of the Tech basketball team in 1941. That year, they became the first Texas Tech team to ever beat the University of Texas in any sport. J.B. gave credit to coach Berl Huffman for that win. They also became the college team to ever beat the famous AAU team, the Phillips Oilers.
He graduated with a five year B.S. Degree in civil engineering from Tech.
In 1942, J.B. married May Ona Reeder, they had 70 years together and had two children, Vicki and Veron.
In 1943 J.B. applied for and received the Ensign Commission in the US Navy. He served on the LST ship in the pacific area and spent 30 days in Japan after the war ended.
He owned and operated JB White Erectors inc. and was president of Prestressed structures, Inc.
He was a charter member of Hillcrest Country Club. J.B. Played in numerous area golf tournaments and qualified for three National Senior Amateur tournaments and two Senior National Open Tournaments and the first Senior Open in 1980.
He is survived by his daughter Vicki Lavassaur, grandson, Chad Raskin and Granddaughter Kobi Raskin and great grandchildren, Spencer and Cooper Raskin.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020