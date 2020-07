Lubbock- Jesse Suarez, Jr. passed away July 21, 2020 at the age of 54. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. If you would like to send the family condolences, watch the live web cast and read more information on Jesse's life, please visit www.sandersfuneralhome.com