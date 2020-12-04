Lubbock, Texas - Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at City of Lubbock Cemetery with Deacon Joe Morin officiating. Under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel.Jesse Villarreal, 47, of Lubbock passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jesse was born March 18, 1973 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Louis and Minnie Villarreal .Jesse worked numerous years at South Plains Rehab, He enjoyed listening to music and loved to spend time with his family.He is preceded in death by parents Louis and Minnie Villarreal and brother: Joe Louis Villarreal.Survivors include his brothers John Paul Villarreal, Louis Villarreal and Freddie Villarreal; three sisters Sandra Sepeda, Irene Andrews and husband Troy and Marie Villarreal.