Lubbock- Jessica Faye Butler passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Jessica expressed a desire to be remembered through a celebration of life so family and friends will celebrate her life of 32 years at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Church on the Rock-South Campus.



Jessica Faye Butler was born on August 20, 1986, to Jack and Kim Butler in Lubbock, Texas. She was a graduate of Coronado High School, and she received a degree in Human Development and Family Studies at Texas Tech University. She was a true free spirit that loved dancing, music festivals, and traveling with friends and family. Jessica enjoyed being outdoors in nature with her dogs, Marley and Mossey. Her nieces and nephews were the love of her life, and she adored being their "Aunt Jessi."



Jessica impacted the lives of everyone she knew with her positive outlook and encouraging words. Jessica will continue this legacy through the donation of her organs, saving the lives of four others. Her selflessness knew no bounds and is a testament of her giving spirit to the end.



Survivors include her parents, Jack and Kim Butler; sister, Scoti Butler Henderson and husband, Brian; two nephews, Jacks and Evan Henderson; two nieces, Pepper and Pearl Henderson; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Isbell and wife, Gracie; maternal grandmother, Etta Isbell; two cousins, Brandi Veretto, Josh Isbell, and his wife Kristina, and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family of Jessica Faye Butler would appreciate contributions to be given to Donate Life Texas, Attn: Finance Department, 2510 Westridge Street, Houston, Texas 77054. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019