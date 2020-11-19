1/1
Jessie and Elsie "Bud" Roller
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Jessie "Bud" and Elsie Roller will celebrate their lives at 4:30 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Committal service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Roaring Springs Cemetery. Jessie passed on Friday, November 13, 2020.

In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you can sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

Jessie was born on April 7, 1929 to William and Eula Roller in Roaring Springs, Texas. He married Elsie Mullins Roller on June 16th in 1951.

Survivors include his son, Billy Roller and wife Janet; granddaughter, Holly Hutton; great-granddaughter, Kinzley; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Along with his parents, Jessie is preceded in death by the love of his life Elsie and 13 siblings.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Committal
11:00 AM
Roaring Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved