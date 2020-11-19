Lubbock- The family of Jessie "Bud" and Elsie Roller will celebrate their lives at 4:30 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Committal service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Roaring Springs Cemetery. Jessie passed on Friday, November 13, 2020.
In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
Jessie was born on April 7, 1929 to William and Eula Roller in Roaring Springs, Texas. He married Elsie Mullins Roller on June 16th in 1951.
Survivors include his son, Billy Roller and wife Janet; granddaughter, Holly Hutton; great-granddaughter, Kinzley; along with numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Along with his parents, Jessie is preceded in death by the love of his life Elsie and 13 siblings.