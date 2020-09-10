Lubbock- 70 passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Maxey Park. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Jessie "Sonny" Conaway Jr. went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Jessie was born July 27, 1950 to his loving parents, Dorothy and Jessie Conaway Sr. Having been designated "Sonny" from a young age growing up in Lamesa, TX he always managed to keep a sunny disposition in life. Sonny graduated from Dawson High School in 1968, after getting a degree in Physical Education at a college in Snyder, he decided to change his career path and graduated from a Culinary School in Colorado. Jessie used this training to focus on making people happy with food made from love as a Chef. A few of the places Jessie graced with his love of serving food were: Fort Sam Houston Military Base, where he served Commanders and Military Officers daily. When he served at Dave and Busters, he not only catered to parties and business function, Jessie assisted in the opening of Dave and Busters all over the United States. Jessie ended his career feeding the children of First Christian Child Development Center. Jessie used his Physical Education degree by coaching in the Catholic Youth Organization to a special bunch of girls with the team name Dolls for 5 years. He loved to make them run during practices, made sure they challenged themselves both mentally and physically at all times. Because Jessie showed them what it to took to compete, this team took home several championships and awards during those years. Jessie "Sonny" Conaway Jr. is preceded in death by his parents; Dorothy Jean Conaway, Jessie "Honey" Conaway Sr.; Brother-in-law Billie Lemons; and Daughter Annetra Conaway. Jessie is survived by his beautiful family: Sons, Jessie "Jay" Conaway III, Brian Conaway, and Isaac Conaway wife Monica; Daughter, Nicole Conaway; Stepdaughter, Mandy Villanueva husband Robert; Brother, John L Collins and Ernest E. Collins wife Judy; Sisters, Nina Anderson husband Terry, and Janet Lemons; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.