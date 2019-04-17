|
Surprise- Jessie Fay Wilkinson, age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona. Faye was born September 9, 1929, in Rice, Texas, the third child to Floyd and Razzie Lee Threet Cloud. She attended New Deal schools and lived in Lubbock, Texas for many, many years, and always considered it her home.
Faye met the love of her life and married Wayne Wilkinson on January 11, 1947. She went to beauty school and at one time owned a beauty salon of her own. She also worked as a waitress for many years, and she and Wayne owned and operated the Wilkinson Drive-in Lubbock for quite some time.
Faye never forgot a person's face or name and had many friends in the community. Devout Christians, Faye and Wayne were long-time members of Bacon Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and watching football; and the Dallas Cowboys were always her team.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers and three sisters.
Faye is survived by: her oldest son, Danny and wife Mary of Wittman, Arizona, their daughter, Christi Conde and husband Ron, sons, Brian and Charlie, granddaughters Aja, Kira, Riane and Taylor, grandsons, Mason and Ryan, and great-grandson Anthony; youngest son, Max and wife Paula of Early, Texas, their daughter, Elizabeth Dawley and husband Michael, and granddaughter Bella; one sister Jo Whitt of McKinney, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019