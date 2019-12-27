|
Lubbock - Jessie Garcia went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. She was born August 23, 1925 to Nelseana Caldwell. She attended Pine Crest High School in Winfield, Louisiana. She accepted Christ at a very early age. She attended Grambling College in Louisiana. She later moved to Houston, Texas where she was employed with Texas Southern University.
In 1965, she met and married her husband, Lacy Garcia. In 1966, she moved to Lubbock where she was employed as a Dietician with the Lubbock Independent School District, and later retired. She was a member of the Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Her greatest love was cooking, especially gumbo. Jessie worked tirelessly with many organizations, especially Meals on Wheels. She also did mission work for many years. She was preceded in death by her son, Donavan Ball and parents, Cleveland and Nelseana Caldwell. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Lacy Garcia; daughter, Alisia Garcia; two grandsons; several nieces; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Ossie Curry Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019