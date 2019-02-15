|
Lubbock- 81, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1938 to Lorene Warren in Colorado City, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Lawrence Daniel; 5 children, Wanda Ridge, Janice Stephens, Patrick Ridge, Cody Ridge, and Tyrone Ridge; grandchildren, great grandchildren, 11 siblings, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Manhattan Heights Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019