Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Jessie Lou Ridge


1966 - 2020
Jessie Lou Ridge Obituary
Lubbock- 54, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel and celebration of life service will follow at 12 p.m. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Jessie liked fishing, cooking desserts, music, family, and friends. Jessie was born February 8, 1966. She leaves to cherish his memory; her son, John Owen; brother, Rev. Lewis E. Morris; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
