Lubbock- 81, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Friendship Holy Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held today from 4 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Jessie was born on July 29, 1938, to Alonzo Monson and Juanita Clifton. She attended Snooks High School. Jessie was a crossing guard for LISD. Jessie was a member of Friendship Holy Baptist Church where she was a choir member and a missionary, She leaves to cherish her memory; three daughters, Anita (Reginald) Russell, Vivian (Randy) Hearn, and Lisa Adkins; three sons, Johnnie (Denise) Adkins, Jr., Eddie Adkins, and Christopher Adkins; sister-in-law, Leslie Stewart; one brother, Vincent Monson; brother-in-law, Wade Stewart, Jr.; mother-in-law, Alberta Stewart; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.