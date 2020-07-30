1/1
Jessie Mae Adkins
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 81, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Friendship Holy Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held today from 4 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Jessie was born on July 29, 1938, to Alonzo Monson and Juanita Clifton. She attended Snooks High School. Jessie was a crossing guard for LISD. Jessie was a member of Friendship Holy Baptist Church where she was a choir member and a missionary, She leaves to cherish her memory; three daughters, Anita (Reginald) Russell, Vivian (Randy) Hearn, and Lisa Adkins; three sons, Johnnie (Denise) Adkins, Jr., Eddie Adkins, and Christopher Adkins; sister-in-law, Leslie Stewart; one brother, Vincent Monson; brother-in-law, Wade Stewart, Jr.; mother-in-law, Alberta Stewart; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Friendship Holy Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved