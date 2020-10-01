Anton- The family of Jessie Martinez Rendon will celebrate his life of 72 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a praise and worship celebration on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
Jessie Martinez Rendon was born on August 4, 1948, to Manuel and Anna Cleta Rendon in Amherst, Texas. Jessie married Rosemary Guerrero on December 30, 1967, in Anton, Texas. He served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, and Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device. He was also head elder at Ministerios Nueva Vida where he attended for 31 years.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Rendon; children, Jessie (Nancy) Rendon Jr., Rene (Lucy) Rendon; and Carmen Vivian Lucio; grandchildren, Jericho Justin (Aisling) Rendon, Brittini Marina Rendon, Miranda Kimberly (Joel Torres) Rendon, Valerie Renee (Elias) Alvarado, Johnathan Devin Rendon, Joe Gregory Salinas, Jovian Michelle Rose Salinas, and Katalina Annacleta Perez; great-grandchildren, Avianna, Jaxyn Rene, Aisley Grace, Everett Myles; and Aceito Velez. Two brothers, Trinidad (Elida) Rendon Sr. and Manuel Oscar Rendon Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel & AnnaCleta Rendon; siblings, Dario Rendon Sr, Vidal Rendon, Joe Rendon, Alex Rendon Sr. and Estella Martinez.