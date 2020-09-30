Lubbock- The family of Jesus D. Garza will celebrate his life of 76 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance following a Prayer service at 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. He passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
