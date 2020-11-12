Lubbock- The family of Jesus P. "Jessie" Torres will gather to pray the rosary at 6 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, and at 7 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A celebration of his life of 68 years will be at 1 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Brownfield Cemetery. Jesus passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with his family by his side. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The rosary will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.