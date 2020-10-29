Wilson- Jesusa F. Viesca of Wilson passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born December 3, 1934 in Cotulla, Texas to Marcos and Manuela (Coronado) Flores, Sr. Jesusa married Mauricio Viesca on February 3, 1957 in Cotulla. They made their home in Wilson. Jesusa was a devoted wife and raised her family with love and compassion. She was an excellent cook and often took on the role of a loving counselor.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Maria Collins and husband Jeff of Lubbock; son, Mauricio Viesca, II and wife Angela of Austin; six siblings; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Jesusa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mauricio in 2019; and daughter, Diana Viesca in 1985; and two siblings.Open visitation will begin at noon on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held later.