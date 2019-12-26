|
|
Lubbock- In Loving Memory
Jesusa "Jessie" Juarez went home to her father on December 17, 2019. She was born in Rockdale, Texas, on September 1, 1935, to Jose Angel Mireles and Amada Garcia.
In 1949, she married Juan Juarez, with whom she shared a life for 55 years. The two of them had eight children, the start of their Juarez legacy. To date their family lineage includes 22 grandchildren, 54 grent children, and 52 great-great grandchildren. The many lives created because of them is a testament to their love and influence.
Jessie spent much of her life as a caregiver who raised numerous children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She provided for those who had no one else and for those who needed her, mothering and nurturing generations of Juarez offspring. Her grandchildren will remember how she made the best beans and chicken and mole. She was giving and generous, always thinking of her family and checking up on them.
Jessie was a devout Catholic, attending Mass regularly and maintaining, a steadfast commitment to her faith throughout her life. She prayed her rosary every night and enjoyed visiting old churches.
Jessie was an outgoing socialite with many friends and acquaintances. She loved dancing and Tejano music. She recently retired her dancing shoes and traded them in for bingo daubers. Jessie enjoyed thrift shopping and was known for her one-of-a-kind fashion choices. She loved dressing up and always wanted to look her best.
Jessie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Juan Juarez; brothers, Inez and Frank; sisters, Vace and Valentina; sons, Freddie and John, daughters, Olivia and Alice; son-in-law, Charlie Owen; great grandson, Marcus; and great-great granddaughter, Ardyn.
She is survived by her son, David Juarez and his wife Ester of Triangle, Virginia; three daughters, Ufemia Galvan and her husband Baltazar, Jr. of Denver City, Texas; Irene Gohr of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Debbie Owen of Hobbs, New Mexico.
Jessie's loved ones would like to thank all of those who shared their compassion and love during this time. She will be immensely missed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019