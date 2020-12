Or Copy this URL to Share

Jettie "Faye" (Renfro) Garner 92, of Spur died November 27, 2020. Services will be a memorial service at a later date. at this time she has begun her heavenly life. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. We love you Mother.. ZAPATA FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store