More Obituaries for Jewel Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel Harris


1940 - 2020
Jewel Harris Obituary
Midland- 79, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Midland, TX. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Jewel was an employee of Forest Oil Company and Midland Memorial Hospital before retiring. Despite being retired, she was active in the community, women's club & her church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. At Mr. Calvary, Jewel participated in Vacation Bible School, Training Union and Usher Board. Jewel is survived by her loving husband, Herman Harris II. Children: Rodney Bogues, Eleanor Dobbins (Emmanuel), Wilma Parker (Raymond), and Herman Harris III; siblings, Tennell Williams and Johnny Parnell; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
