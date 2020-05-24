|
|
Lubbock- Services for Jewel Love of Lubbock will be at 12:00pm May 30 at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the Church from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on May 29. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Ossie Curry Funeral Home.
Jewel passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Richmond, Texas. She was born December 4, 1933, in Satin, Texas to the parents of Pete and Carrie Mims. Her family moved to Lubbock when she was very young.
Jewel was a very active member of Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Jewel graduated from Dunbar High School and attended college in Fresno, CA. Upon her return to Lubbock she continued to dedicate her life to God's work and His church. She was the secretary of Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, a role she would happily fulfill for over 60 years. While working as church secretary, Jewel accepted a position with the Social Security Administration, retiring after over 30 years.
She married Lonnie Love on December 9, 1972, in Lubbock, and had one son, Marcus. The couple was married for 24 years until Lonnie's passing in 1997.
Loved ones include her son and his wife, Rhonda; her sister Marie Smith and her husband Wesley; three grandchildren, Evan, Jon-Ellis, and Jayden; two nieces, Bonita Edmond and her husband Churncey and Kim Smith; one great nephew Corey Smith and his wife Simone; many other relatives and innumerable friends. We can all say Jewel followed God's Word in Matthew 5:16 "Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020