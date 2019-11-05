Home

Jim Aragon Henderson Jr.


1945 - 2019
Jim Aragon Henderson Jr. Obituary
Wolfforth- Jim Aragon Henderson, Jr. 74, of Wolfforth was born August 24, 1945 in Lubbock, TX to Jim & Rosa (Ramirez) Henderson, Sr. He married Grace Flores December 28, 1963 in Lubbock. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Jim joined the United States Marines and was proud to serve two tours in the Vietnam war. He received a Silver Star from President Nixon.

Jim went to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019. His parents & his son, Jerry preceded him in death.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 years, Grace Henderson, children: Gracie Landin (Johnny), Joey (Shelley), Jaime (Heather), & Michael (Monic) Henderson, 12 Grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Rosary & Memorial Service will be at 6:30pm Friday November 8, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10805 Indiana Ave. in Lubbock. Cremation is under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth. To send online condolences go to www.wilsonsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
