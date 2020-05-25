|
Lubbock- Services for James R. "Jim Bob" Smith, 86, of Lubbock, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Southcrest Baptist Church, Lubbock with Rev. David Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.
Jim Bob went home to his Heavenly Father on May 23, 2020. He was born to Lee Roy and Bernice Stevens Smith in Fort Worth on September 3, 1933. He moved to Abernathy in 1948, where he graduated from Abernathy High School. He attended Texas Tech University and was drafted into the Army and served as a helicopter crew chief in Korea and Japan. Upon returning to Abernathy, Jim Bob married Roy Fay Ledford and went into the family grocery business. He owned Smith's Thriftway in Abernathy for 25 years, and he also served on the Board of Directors of Affiliated Foods (Amarillo) for many years. Jim Bob sold the grocery store in 1981 and became a real estate agent and was actively involved in real estate for over 25 years. Jim Bob was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church (Lubbock) where he served as a greeter and usher. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roy Fay Ledford Smith; son Kevin Smith and wife Sandee of Midlothian, TX; son Robby Smith and wife Traci of Lubbock; grandson Michael Smith and wife Jessica of Midlothian; grandson Jason Smith of Brownwood, TX; sister Ann Pope and husband Leon of Lubbock; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jana Smith; sister Mary Jo Snodgrass and husband Y.F.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020