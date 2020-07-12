Petersburg- Jim Byrd, 79, of Petersburg passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 14 in the Petersburg Cemetery with Ellis Dean officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held Monday evening at Kornerstone starting at 6:00 P.M.
Jim was born on June 21, 1941 in Memphis, Texas to Tommy and Evelyn Byrd. The Byrd family was one of the pioneer families east of Petersburg. Jim grew up and attended school there in Petersburg. Jim married Billie Ward on September 28, 1963 in Idalou. He was a farmer and rancher in the area for 60 plus years. He also enjoyed playing the fiddle and checking the cows. Jim was very active in the community and served on many boards including the Petersburg ISD School Board as president for many years, Livestock Association Board, Petersburg Co-op Grain Board, Vista Bank Advisory Board and Community Advisory Board. Jim was a great role model and a professional granddad and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Billie Byrd of Petersburg; one daughter, Jamie Scarborough and husband Marcus of Tulia; one son, Chad Byrd and wife Kerry of Petersburg; sister, Sandra Webb of Petersburg; five grandchildren, Laura Scarborough of Lubbock, Reese Scarborough of Oklahoma City, Zane Byrd and wife Taylor of Petersburg, Zack Byrd of Lubbock, and Morgan Byrd of Lubbock; and many nieces and nephews.
