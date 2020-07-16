Carrollton- Jim Carlisle was called home into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1954 in Tulia, Texas, to Doug and Fannie Carlisle, and grew up in Kress, graduating in 1973. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wayland Baptist University in 1977, and later a master's degree in Counseling and Guidance from East Texas State University in 1993. He then began a long, successful career in education.
Jim married Traci Fleming on July 24, 1982. They loved to attend sporting events together, especially Dallas Cowboy games when they were victorious. Jim deeply loved and cared for his family. He was generous, supportive and always had a family memory or sports story to share. Jim had an amazing capacity to remember people, places and events and how they all connected. He could have run for governor, because it seemed he knew someone in every town in the State of Texas.
Jim served as a dedicated teacher, coach, and counselor in various school districts across the state, including Whitharral, Seymour, O'Donnell, Cedar Hill, Carrollton Newman-Smith, The Colony, Coppell and retired from Frisco-Wakeland in 2016.
Jim's passion for Track and Field began as a student at WBU. He embarked on a lifelong pursuit of Track and Field officiating. Some of Jim's accomplishments and contributions to Track and Field included serving as an official in the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996, Olympic Trials, multiple USATF Open, Youth, and Masters' National Championships, international meets, NCAA National Championships, High School State Championships, as well as the Texas Relays, USOC Olympic Festival, NAIA and multiple NCAA Conference meets. Jim received several Track and Field awards, including induction into the National Officials' Hall of Fame in 2016. He also held various USATF offices, both National and Regional throughout his career.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Traci of Carrollton; his older brother Mike (Anja) Carlisle of McKinney; his niece Jessica (Scott) Rowe of Allen; his nephew Ross (Amanda) Carlisle of McKinney; his grand nieces and nephews Emerson, Hayden, Lincoln and Coleman Rowe of Allen. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Etta Fleming.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Doug and Fannie Carlisle, his father-in-law Joe Fleming, and his brother-in-law Danny Fleming.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX. Burial will be at Kress Cemetery, in Kress Texas on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a scholarship fund created at Wayland Baptist University may be made "In Honor of Jim Carlisle" online at www.give.wbu.edu
or via mail to the Office of Institutional Advancement at Wayland Baptist University, 1900 W 7th Street, CMB 1295, Plainview, TX 79072.