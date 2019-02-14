Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lubbock- James Matthew Higdon passed away on February 12, 2019. A rosary service will be held today, February 14, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Lake Ridge Chapel, followed by a time of fellowship and remembrance from 7 until 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 85 years at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. We invite you to share memories and expressions of sympathy and view Jim Higdon's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Survivors include his wife, Ceil; their children, James Michael Higdon, Mary Katherine Higdon, Paul Anthony Higdon and wife, Lorena; David Alan Higdon and wife, Lizette; Leslie Ann Hackett and husband, Brent; and Theresa Annette Daniel; grandchildren, Grace, Paul, Isaac, Maximiliano, Ryan, Ashley, and Alyssa Higdon; Jordan Hackett, Jacob Hackett and wife, Taryn, Lindsey and Kyla Daniel; great-grandchild, Xoe Hamby; and siblings, John Higdon and wife, Barbara; and sister, Martha Higdon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Nell Higdon; son, Mark Andrew Higdon; and grandson, Lawrence Elwood "Woody" Higdon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
