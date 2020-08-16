1/1
Jim John Duran
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Jim John Duran, 85, of Lubbock passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born July 25, 1935 to J.M. and Marie (Martinez) Duran in Lubbock, Texas. He lived most of his life in Lubbock where he was a paint contractor. He was a member of Christ the King Cathedral. Jim served his country as a member of the Army.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Barbara Parrish of Lubbock; son, Scott Duran and wife, Christy of Lubbock; grandchildren, Kate and Joe Gazzaway, Brooke and Andre Porter, TJ and Sara Parrish, Kristin Parrish, Michael and Ella Duran, Rachael and Justin Franks; and great-grandchildren, Kiersten Gazzaway, Madalyn Nevarez, Morgan Gazzaway, Christian Nevarez, Hayden Chadd, Hendrix Parrish, Everly Parrish, Oliver Franks and Charlotte Duran, who is due in October; one great-great-grandchild, Kyneddi Overstreet; brother, James Duran of Seattle; and sister, Dee Russell of Salado.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jim John Duran, Jr. and James John Duran; siblings, Vena Anderson, Joe Duran, Jeff Duran, Sister Rose Marie Duran, Marie White, Mac Duran, Sam Duran, Frank Duran, Doris London and Sid Duran.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Christ the King Cathedral.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Venue on Broadway
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Venue on Broadway
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Christ the King Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved