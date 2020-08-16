Lubbock- Jim John Duran, 85, of Lubbock passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born July 25, 1935 to J.M. and Marie (Martinez) Duran in Lubbock, Texas. He lived most of his life in Lubbock where he was a paint contractor. He was a member of Christ the King Cathedral. Jim served his country as a member of the Army.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Barbara Parrish of Lubbock; son, Scott Duran and wife, Christy of Lubbock; grandchildren, Kate and Joe Gazzaway, Brooke and Andre Porter, TJ and Sara Parrish, Kristin Parrish, Michael and Ella Duran, Rachael and Justin Franks; and great-grandchildren, Kiersten Gazzaway, Madalyn Nevarez, Morgan Gazzaway, Christian Nevarez, Hayden Chadd, Hendrix Parrish, Everly Parrish, Oliver Franks and Charlotte Duran, who is due in October; one great-great-grandchild, Kyneddi Overstreet; brother, James Duran of Seattle; and sister, Dee Russell of Salado.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jim John Duran, Jr. and James John Duran; siblings, Vena Anderson, Joe Duran, Jeff Duran, Sister Rose Marie Duran, Marie White, Mac Duran, Sam Duran, Frank Duran, Doris London and Sid Duran.The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Christ the King Cathedral.