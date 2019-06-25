|
|
Lubbock- Jim Pena Torres of Lubbock, TX was born in Runge, TX on May 15, 1944 to Santiago and Mamie Torres who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Torrez. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Jim leaves behind his loving wife, Lupe of over 50 years; children, Veronica Lara, Chris Torres (Prescilla) and Anthony Torres; ten grandchildren, and one sister, Gloria Rodriguez (Jose Luis). Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Wednesday, June 26 from 9a-9p with the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00p, and again on Thursday, June 27 from 9a-9p with the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 28 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church beginning at 10:00am. Interment will follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019