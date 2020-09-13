Lubbock- Jim Tom Cofield, 72, of Lubbock, passed away Thursday, September 03, 2020.



Viewing will be 9am-7pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. A Celebration of Life Service will be 6:00 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Pentecostals of Lubbock, 1601 44th, in Lubbock. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton. Due to social distancing, seating is limited and out of respect for the family, attendees are requested to wear a mask at the funeral home and church.



Jim was born June 6, 1948 in Heflin, Alabama to Theodore Roosevelt and Lessie Mae Cofield. His family moved to Slaton when he was six years old and he attended school in Slaton. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Jim married Dorothy Silva in October of 1967 and they had three boys. They went their separate ways after four years of marriage and Jim later married Patty Ferguson and they had a son and a daughter. They were married for 25 years. Jim and Dorothy were remarried June 26, 1999 and recently celebrated 21 years of marriage. Jim retired after 38 years from Gould Pumps, formerly Modern Castings. He was reborn on September 15, 1999 and was a faithful member and board member of the Pentecostals of Lubbock for 21 years. Jim loved fishing.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Stephen Cofield and two brothers, Jack Cofield and Bob Cofield.



Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Lubbock; his sons, Allen Cofield and wife, Ashley of Eagle, Idaho, David Cofield and wife, Christina of Lubbock, Michael Cofield and girlfriend, Danielle Mitchell of Slaton; his daughters, Lisa Welch of Slaton, and Suzanne Chartrand of Irvine, California; his sisters, Annie Farrow of Lubbock, Mary Thurlo and husband, Jimmy of Lubbock, and Betty Cobb of Heflin, Alabama, his brother, Lloyd Cofield of California; his daughter-in-law, Amy Cofield of Riverside, California ; his mother-in-law, Shirley Silva of California; his sisters-in-law, Bobbie Schwear and husband, Joe of Utah, and Lisa Miller and husband, Les of California; his brothers-in-law, Dan Silva of Arizona and Bob Silvia and wife, Dee Dee of California; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



