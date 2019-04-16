|
Lubbock- Jim W. Nelson, 78, of Lubbock died April 11, 2019 at UMC after a brief illness. Jim was born February 22, 1941 in Quanah, Texas to parents Clarence and Opal Nelson. Jim married Sharon Mills on September 3, 1977. He graduated high school in 1959 in Abernathy, Texas and attended Abilene Christian College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962. Jim spent the majority of his work career as a well-regarded independent catastrophe insurance adjuster, working storm events from Hawaii to Massachusetts. Jim was a voracious reader and an avid fan of all Texas Tech University sports. He loved gospel music, classic American muscle cars, and his rescued pets Jack, Dingo, and Tony. But Jim's greatest joy was reserved for his grandkids and great grandkids who call him Pappy. Most recently Jim attended the Prime Timers class at Trinity Church and supported such charitable organizations as World Vision and Meals on Wheels. Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon; sons, Barry Nelson and Michael Nelson (wife, Holly); granddaughters, Alexa and Ava Nelson, and Taylor Guesnier (husband, Joe); and great grandsons, Emerson and Easton Guesnier. Jim is also survived by his sister, Earlene Myatt and her family; and brothers, Corky Nelson and Dan Nelson (wife, Hazel) and their families. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Kent. A visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock on Wednesday, April 17th from 5:00-7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 1:00 PM at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with the burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lubbock. Online Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
