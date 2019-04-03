|
Lubbock- Jimmie Broussard Morlen, 92, passed away in Lubbock on March 31, 2019. She was born March 30, 1927 in Winnfield, Louisiana to parents Jim and Myrtle Long. Jimmie graduated from Winnfield High School in 1944 and then attended the Huey P. Long Memorial Business School in Winnfield. She married Harding P. Broussard on August 3, 1946. They were the parents of one son, Michael Phillip Broussard. Harding preceded her in death in 1960, while they were residents in Levelland, Texas. On December 3, 1972, Jimmie married William (Bill) Morlen of Lubbock. Bill preceded her in death on August 2, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother Elton K. Long of Baltimore, Montana. Jimmie had a 39-year banking career, beginning as Secretary to the president of Levelland State Bank. 10 years as a banking officer at First National Bank at Lubbock, and retiring as a Vice President of Shadow Hills Bank in Lubbock in 1992. During that time she was awarded two scholarships by the National Association of Bank Women. One to the University of Colorado Bank Marketing School and one to the Texas Tech Banking School. Survivors include one son Mike Broussard and wife Judy of Ransom Canyon, grandsons Brooks Broussard and wife Marla of Lubbock, Kelly Broussard of Ransom Canyon, and Jeff Ellis of Austin; granddaughter Robin Yant of Levelland; great-grandchildren Berkley Broussard, Brooker Broussard, Wesley Jimenez, and Rufus Jimenez, Adrianne Cox, Dillon Cox. Graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Wed, April 3, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Powell officiating. Online condolences may be offered on our website at ww.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019