|
|
Lubbock- Jimmie L. Mason Sr. passed away on April 5, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service to celebrate his life of 89 years at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Jimmie's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019