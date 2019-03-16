Home

Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Southwest Park Baptist Church
2901 S. 20th St.
Abilene, TX
Jimmie Lou Spicer


Jimmie Lou Spicer Obituary
Abilene- Jimmie Lou Spicer, 84 of Abilene, passed away at home March 14, 2019. She was born in Quinton, Oklahoma, a native Choctaw, on April 15, 1934 to William and Mary Barker. She married RT Spicer on December 6, 1951. They moved to Abilene in 1972. She had six children, 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Jimmie dedicated her life to her family. She put Christ first in her life and showed her faith and His love to all. She always thought of everyone else before herself, especially her family. Her kindness touched our hearts and her deep love will always be apart of us. She loved gardening flowers, cooking, and reading. She was a member of Southwest Park Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, RT Spicer; her children, Doug Spicer (preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Donna), Richard and wife Angelia Spicer, David and wife Susan Spicer, Sid and wife Kim Spicer, Teresa and husband John Lee, Patricia and husband Eddie Westin.

Visitation will be held Sunday, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Highway 277 South, Abilene, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Southwest Park Baptist Church, 2901 S. 20th St. in Abilene.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
